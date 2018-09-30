Cotton falls

Karachi : Active trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate decreased Rs100/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association reduced the official spot rate to Rs7,900/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,466/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also declined to Rs8,060/maund and Rs8,637/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said an increase in the arrivals in the market resulted in a decline in the spot rate.

Karachi cotton market recorded 20 transactions of around 25,000 bales at the price of Rs7,800/maund to Rs8,200/maund. Deals were reported from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Khanewal, Burewala, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Khanewal, Yazman Mandi, Vehari, Layyah, Haroonabad and a few other stations. New York cotton market recorded decrease on all its futures. October futures decreased 1.36 cents/pound and December futures dropped 1.35 cents/pound.