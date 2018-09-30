Sun September 30, 2018
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

Judging entitlement

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 30, 2018

Cotton falls

Karachi : Active trading was witnessed at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate decreased Rs100/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association reduced the official spot rate to Rs7,900/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,466/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also declined to Rs8,060/maund and Rs8,637/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said an increase in the arrivals in the market resulted in a decline in the spot rate.

Karachi cotton market recorded 20 transactions of around 25,000 bales at the price of Rs7,800/maund to Rs8,200/maund. Deals were reported from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Khanewal, Burewala, Rajanpur, Fazilpur, Khanewal, Yazman Mandi, Vehari, Layyah, Haroonabad and a few other stations. New York cotton market recorded decrease on all its futures. October futures decreased 1.36 cents/pound and December futures dropped 1.35 cents/pound.

