Copper lowers

London : Copper and aluminium hit one week lows on Thursday, hurt by a stronger dollar and as an anti-pollution plan in China stopped short of imposing blanket production cuts on heavy industry this winter.

The dollar rose to a more than one-week high against a currency basket, boosted by the Federal Reserve´s outlook for more rate hikes beyond this year and as the euro fell on worries about the Italian budget.

A strong dollar makes dollar-priced metals costly for non-U.S. investors. In China, Beijing ditched blanket production cuts on heavy industry in 28 northern cities in its finalised winter anti-pollution plan, allowing local authorities to adopt measures based on regional emission levels.

Aluminium, the base metal most affected by the winter output curbs in northern China, dropped 1.7 percent in Shanghai and closed 1.7 percent lower on the London Metal Exchange at $2,030 a tonne, having sunk to $2,028.