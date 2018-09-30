Gold gains

London : Gold inched higher but was on track for its longest monthly losing streak since January 1997 as the U.S. dollar firmed against the euro after Italy´s budget jitters threatened the European currency.

Bullion is down more than 0.5 percent in September, its sixth straight monthly loss.

Spot gold increased 0.9 percent to $1,193.32 per ounce by 1:43 p.m. EDT (1743 GMT), but touched its lowest since Aug. 17 at $1,180.34 earlier in the session.

December U.S. gold futures settled up $8.80, or 0.7 percent, at $1,196.20 per ounce.

Traders said weaker-than-expected U.S. core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data, a measure of inflation, sparked bargain hunting in gold.

"The disappointing core PCE raises questions about the future of inflation (in the U.S.), said Tyler Richey, co-editor of the Sevens Report.