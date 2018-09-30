Dollar rises

NEW YORK: The dollar climbed to a two-week peak versus a currency basket on Friday, as concerns about the Italian budget weighed on the euro while the greenback drew support from an outlook for multiple U.S. interest rate hikes until 2020. The U.S. dollar also rose to a nine-month high against the yen.

For the third quarter, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, was on track to post its second consecutive quarterly gain, rising 0.5 percent.

For the last six months, the greenback has advanced nearly 6 percent.

"The reasons why the U.S. dollar was going up in the first place have not changed," said John Taylor, president of global macro research firm Taylor Global Vision in New York.

"Rising U.S. rates at the same time the global economy is showing signs of slowing down and the ongoing trade war still provides a major barrier for any cyclically-sensitive currency, whether it´s an emerging or developed market currency," he added. In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 95.144, rising for three straight sessions.

The dollar rose to a nine-month peak versus the yen of 113.66 yen, and was last up 0.2 percent at 113.59 yen. U.S. data on Friday all supported the view of an economy that is on a stable growth path.