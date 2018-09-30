Sun September 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
China to make CPEC demand-driven programme

China to make CPEC demand-driven programme
20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag

20-grade officer steals foreign delegate’s wallet, bag
PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen

PTI's Seema Zia apologizes for her remarks about Jahangir Tareen
Judging entitlement

Judging entitlement
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire

Karachi's falooda seller discovers he's become an instant billionaire
F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind

F-35 crashes in US apparent first crash of its kind
Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan

Kuwaiti minister for commerce calls on PM Imran Khan
Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death

Fact check: SIUT refutes reports of Dr Adib Rizvi's death
Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Crossing the Line of Ludicrous (LOL)

Business

REUTERS
September 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dollar rises

NEW YORK: The dollar climbed to a two-week peak versus a currency basket on Friday, as concerns about the Italian budget weighed on the euro while the greenback drew support from an outlook for multiple U.S. interest rate hikes until 2020. The U.S. dollar also rose to a nine-month high against the yen.

For the third quarter, the dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major currencies, was on track to post its second consecutive quarterly gain, rising 0.5 percent.

For the last six months, the greenback has advanced nearly 6 percent.

"The reasons why the U.S. dollar was going up in the first place have not changed," said John Taylor, president of global macro research firm Taylor Global Vision in New York.

"Rising U.S. rates at the same time the global economy is showing signs of slowing down and the ongoing trade war still provides a major barrier for any cyclically-sensitive currency, whether it´s an emerging or developed market currency," he added. In afternoon trading, the dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 95.144, rising for three straight sessions.

The dollar rose to a nine-month peak versus the yen of 113.66 yen, and was last up 0.2 percent at 113.59 yen. U.S. data on Friday all supported the view of an economy that is on a stable growth path.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar

Salman Khan unaware about Tanushree's allegations against Patekar
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Five-wicket Lyon tunes up for Pakistan Tests

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!