Rupee likely to remain flat

The rupee continued to see a range-bound trading pattern during the outgoing week amid sluggish dollar demand from importers.

Starting the week on stable note, the currency traded unchanged at its weekend level of 124.24 per dollar in the interbank market. The rupee/dollar parity didn’t depict any variation and continued to maintain this level on Friday.

The rupee, in the open market, however, came under pressure due to increased demand for foreign exchange. The local unit lost 1.20 against the dollar during the week under review.

Dull dollar demand on Monday supported the rupee to close steady at 125.60 to the greenback. It, however, weakened to 125.80 on Thursday. The currency fell further against the dollar closing the week at 126.80. The rupee is set to trade steady next week because of dull sentiments.