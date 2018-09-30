Sun September 30, 2018
Business

APP
September 30, 2018

Weekly inflation up 0.37 percent

ISLAMABAD: The weekly inflation for the week that ended on September 27, 2018, went up 0.37 percent, compared to the previous week, data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Saturday.

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), for the combined income group, reached 229.17 points in the period under review against 228.33 points recorded in the preceding week, whereas it increased 1.76 percent compared to the same week last year.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centers and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Compared to the last week, the SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-12,000, Rs12,001-18,000, Rs18,001-35,000, and above Rs35,000, also increased 0.32 percent, 0.34 percent, 0.36 percent, and 0.4 percent respectively.

During the week under review average prices of four items slipped, that of 18 saw inflated, while the remaining 31 remained uchanged.

The prices of LPG cylinder, garlic, red chilli powder, and pulse maash eased, while cigarettes, potatoes, eggs, tomatoes, farm chicken, pulse moong, wheat, pulse gram, onions, wheat flour, bananas, gur, mustard oil, sugar, vegetable ghee, cooked beef, and cooked pulses became pricier.

