Rangers apprehend two ‘Lyari gangsters'

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers have arrested seven suspects, including members of a gang based in Lyari, during targeted operations in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force carried out a targeted raid in the Malir City area and arrested two suspects identified as Azeem alias Mama and Saddam alias Sapna. They are allegedly associated with the Lyari gang war and were running a drug den in the area.