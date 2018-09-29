SGOA elects office-bearers

ISLAMABAD: The first annual meeting of General Council of Secretariat Group Officers’ Association (SGOA) was held at the Islamabad Club for election of the association’s Executive Committee.

Officers of Secretariat Group and Office Management Group participated in the election of various officer-bearers through voting, says a press release.

The event started with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Arshad Farooq Faheem, Interim President of the Association, said the Office Management Group was created in 1975 and Secretariat Group in 1976 and since then the officers of two groups had no legal platform for their welfare and protection of their due constitutional and legal rights. He thanked the Establishment Division for recognising the association and its Constitution in 2015.

He further said that the meeting of the General Council was due to be held for a long time. He urged a good, prosperous and bright future for officers of the two groups.

Later on, Ch. Asghar, Secretary Wafaqi Mohtasib, a SG senior Officer, expressed his views on the current initiative of the federal government to revamp the Civil Service of Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts and intent of the government to ensure better service delivery through these reforms.