RTI Champions Awards 2018 conferred

ISLAMABAD: The Coalition on Right to Information conferred RTI Champions Awards 2018 during a ceremony here.

Senator Farhatullah Babar was chief guest at the ceremony. The awards were conferred on Riaz Khan Daudzai and Zohaib Hassan in the Journalist, citizen and best performing PIO categories, respectively.

The award ceremony coincided with an open discussion on International Right to Know Day, joined by senior government officials, present and former information commissioners, public information officers, investigative journalists, common citizens and CSOs.