Who ordered not to use RTS on July 25 night, asks Senate body

ISLAMABAD: The Senate’s Committee on Interior Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Nadra to tell the committee who was giving them directions not to use Result Transmission System (RTS) at 11:47pm on the night of general Election on July 25.

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Interior was held here in the Parliament House with the chair of its Chairman Senator Abdul Rehman Malik here Friday at the Parliament House.

Taking an overview of the investigations that were completed by the committee, the committee chairman congratulated Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker and all the members of Parliament on constitution of the parliamentary commission to investigate irregularities in the General Elections- 2018.

He said that since all reports of the investigations have been submitted to the House and is part of the record, this committee would recommend that all evidence must be submitted to the parliamentary commission so that it could be used as a guideline for further investigations.

He said that he would also recommend that members of this committee involved in the investigations may also be included in the parliamentary commission for their expertise and assistance.

Committee Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, wholeheartedly thanked the work of the organisations involved in the investigations, especially the Ministry of Interior (MOI), Election Commission of Pakistan and Nadra and others. He revealed that there were certain grey areas which have been mentioned in the report.

He said that the committee has investigated RTS and RMS systems in great detail and recommended in the report that forensic audit report, received by the committee from Nadra and ECP, should be further investigated through technical experts. He said that a letter had already been written to the Ministry of Interior in this regard; however, the committee is waiting for their response.

Senator Rehman Malik said the “grey areas” the committee had already pointed out and investigated include the delay in election results, the failure of the RTS housed in Nadra, issues related to the ECP’s Result Management System (RMS), observations of the members on the RTS and RMS, the shortage or non-provision of Form 45s, the ouster of polling agents from polling stations, the number of rejected votes, the failure of internet and telephone services in constituencies, the breakdown of the internet server at Nadra headquarters, reservations of parliamentarians, such as the posting and transfer of presiding and returning officers, and the recovery of stamped ballot papers from roadsides, dustbins and elsewhere, and so on.

Discussing issues of RMS , Committee Chairman, Senator Rehman Malik, informed the committee that detail of Kaulitatem Inc, a company based in New York in collaboration with the UNDP failed to inform the ECP in advance that the testing of the security of the system would be conducted by the EC Council in India. “This aspect, he said, has been investigated in detail,” he said.

He said that in addition to the above, Form 45 at 92,000 polling stations was not signed. Out of a total of 84,000, the 40,000 presiding officers did not comply with ECP’s criteria. He further stated that approximately 4,500 presiding officers did not possess mobile phones; consequently, they did not have access to the RMS and RTS facility. “According to the Election Act, 2017, all polling stations must have been monitored by CCTV cameras, there was a clear violation of this law since the ECP informed the committee that due to unavoidable circumstances, all stations could not be manned and monitored by this system,” Senator Rehman Malik added.

The committee chairman informed the committee that the investigations were divided into four parts that included technical aspects, formulation of TORs, preamble and information from political parties. He said that the first three parts have been completed; however, the fourth part still remains. He said that since the commission has been formed, he does not consider it ethically correct to pursue this matter anymore.

Senator Azam Khan Swati, while appreciating the input of every member of the committee, insisted that forensic audit is imperative to prove transparency of these elections. He said that the committee must recommend suspension of Nadra Chairman Usman Mobin, DG Projects, Zulfiqar Ali and DG Operations, Nasar Ahmed Mir immediately.

Senator Chaudhary Tanvir enquired about the action taken against Nadra officers and said that the issue of 40,668 forms must be thoroughly investigated.

Senator Rehman Malik said that the voice command is being investigated and a sound clip has already been sent to the ECP. The ECP informed the committee that the sound clip has already been sent for investigation. The committee chairman directed the ECP that result for the investigations must be submitted within three days.

Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo strongly opposed the suggestion of suspension of Nadra officers by Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati. He said that without proving allegations, no such measures must be taken. He further stated that in order to investigate security logs there must be more than one company on the panel so that the commission can select a company from within.