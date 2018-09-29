Govt facing brunt of PML-N policies: Omar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Energy Omar Ayub Friday came down hard on the economic policies of the previous government saying the consequences of its delayed decisions were now being faced by the PTI-led government.

Taking part in the debate on amendment to the Finance Bill, 2018 in the National Assembly, he said the total debts that were Rs15,000 billion in 2013 now stood at Rs29,000 billion, which now they had to pay.

Omar said the previous government had set a time bomb of manipulated economic figures in the files for next government and when the PTI government came up its started ticking. He said the previous government did nothing about the ever increasing circular debt, which had now reached Rs1,300 billion.

He said the government had to increase gas prices because of circular debt that the incumbent government inherited from the previous one.

“The gas sector alone is facing a circular debt of Rs150 billion. We have not imposed taxes on the poor and they will be protected at all costs,” he said.

PPP legislator Naz Baloch said those who were claiming to bring a change had changed themselves instead after coming into power. “They used to criticise policies of the previous government but now they are defending their policies after coming into power,” she said.

Baloch said Thar was facing drought but instead of sending wheat there the government sent it to Afghanistan. “They did not care about their own people,” she complained.

Baloch dubbed Finance Minister Asad Umar “Raja Tudor Mal’. Baloch was critical of the government’s decision to lease out the building of Radio Pakistan. She said the national broadcaster was a gift of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the nation.

She said the Pakistan People’s Party always established important institutions, including the Pakistan Steel Mills, and gave the country a unanimous constitution.

Aliya Kamran said the government had overburdened people with more taxes. She said the cut in development expenditures will increase unemployment in the country. She suggested that the government should reduce the energy prices.

Rana Tanveer Husain of PML-N did not see any rationale in the mini-budget presented by the PTI government saying it had made a massive cut of Rs300 billion in the Public Sector Development budget.

He said the PTI government had promised to give jobs to the youth but it started the process of laying off employees from different organisations. He said the government claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of UN General Assembly but the White House made a press statement that there was no meeting between the two but only a hand-shake.

Asma Habib of PTI said Finance Minister Asad Umer had presented a practical budget keeping in view the economic situation of the country.

Abdul Akbar Chitrali said the supplementary budget had already pushed up the prices of essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the debate remained suspended for some time for lack of quorum.

However, when the House proceedings resumed, the opposition once again pointed out a lack of quorum in the middle of debate. The proceedings were halted again and members counted after which the chair was told that the House had the required strength of members.