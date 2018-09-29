Judge says Jabir man of ‘good character’ but refuses bail

LONDON: The Westminster Magistrates’ Court has refused to grant bail to Pakistani businessman Jabir Siddiq over fears that he could get access to another travel document and skip bail conditions if released even though the defence offered to deposit the unusual amount of £1 million in bail security.

The judge did say that she believed that Jabir Siddiq was a man of “good character” and a credible businessman who had no previous allegations or charges in Britain but said she could have considered giving him bail if bail security of up to £5 million was offered.

The Scotland Yard arrested Pakistani businessman Jabir Siddiq on the extradition request filed by the American government in relation to allegations of conspiracy to commit blackmail, import class-A drugs, money laundering in the USA and conspiracy to issue threats to extort money.

On Thursday, Lawyer Ben LLoyd read out the case of Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on behalf of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); James Lewis QC acted for Jabir Siddiq before the District Judge Emma Arbuthnot at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court here.

The district judge heard from both the defence and the CPS lawyer who opposed the bail and read out the list of allegations against Jabir Siddiq. He told the judge that the fact that Jabir was arrested from Hilton Hotel in London meant that he didn’t have own fixed address to live therefore the suspicion was that he could flee if freed on bail. The defence provided a permanent address on Edgware Road and assured that Jabir will abide by all bail conditions as he was a man of “impeccable character” and repute but while the judge accepted throughout that Jabir had genuine business and personal credentials but the fact, she argued, he went to Atlantic City for two days to meet two undercover FBI agents for an alleged narcotics and money-laundering deal gave rise to questions.

James Lewis QC told the court that at least two entrapment attempts on him were made around 2011 by the FBI, including the one in which Jabir had gone to the Atlantic City for two days an “entrapment” attempt was made by the suspected FBI agents. He told the judge that soon after reaching Pakistan, Siddiq reported the entrapment made on him to Pakistani police.

James Lewis QC regretted that the CPS believed in the allegations made by the FBI, describing Jabir Siddiq as a man of “impeccable character” who has never been involved in any “wrongdoing”. He categorically rejected allegations made by the FBI that he worked for an alleged Karachi-based criminal network and termed it a fiction, stressing that no proof of his involvement with any criminal syndicate has been furnished before the court.

He also revealed that the Metropolitan Police have been calling his friends and asking them questions about him. The defence QC told the court that Jabir’s grandfather was amongst the founder of Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE) and then Jabir made money through his business skills.

He said the UK, USA and most European countries have given him visas, enabling him to travel the world over holidays and to do business deals, after making checks on him and he would never have got visa if he was guilty of anything.