Admission this year thru centralised procedure: KMU

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Friday said the admission to public medical and dental colleges of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the Joint Admission Committee (JAC) was advertised erroneously.

A statement said the admission would be carried out by KMU through centralised admission procedure from the current academic session.

The KMU officials said the advertisement about admissions to medical and dental colleges was issued in the national press inadvertently. They asked the parents and students to ignore it.

KMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Arshad Javaid said in a statement that the university would announce the schedule for the centralised admission process later.

He said that the schedule would be announced after a meeting of the Health Department convened for October 1.

Dr. Arshad Javaid said secretary health would chair the meeting to be attended by him, Chairman Joint Admission Committee Prof. Dr. Noorul Iman and other officials concerned. The vice-chancellor said the schedule for the admission would be announced in the next week after conducting the ETEA Entrance Test to be held on Sunday.

He believed the new process would not only remove bottlenecks in the admission process but also ensure transparency.