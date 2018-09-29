No compromise on national security: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday told the National Assembly that there would be no compromise on the national security.

“We have only one agenda that there will be no compromise on the issue of country’s security and will make the country secure and we will have to take some tough decisions,” he said while responding to the calling attention notice in the National Assembly on Friday.

The calling attention notice was moved by Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan and Gul Dad Khan regarding blocked computerized cards of the residents of erstwhile Fata.

The minister said that all the intelligence agencies and other relevant institutions are working in close coordination to ensure security of the people.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said the attention was not given to secure the country in the past and incident of Mullah Mansoor killing was before everyone. “Mullah Mansoor entered Pakistan from across the border and killed in drone attack. We will not compromise on the security of the country and will not bow before any threat and will make the country secure,” he said.

He said that the tribal people will also be taken on board to address their genuine complaints and protect their rights.

The minister said that a special unit has been established to facilitate the people of tribal areas to get the computerized national identity cards and address their issues relating to blocked CNICs.

He said over 2.8 million people in the tribal areas possess CNICs and of these 6,824 CNICs are blocked, about 6,546 cards are from Pukhtoon community while 278 of such cards belonged to the members of other community.

He said in 2017 total numbers of blocked CNICs in Fata were 12,056 while the number in 2018 had declined to 6824.

Shehryar Afridi said that total CNICs are over 140 million out of which 181,270 are blocked due to various reasons.

Giving province wise data of blocked cards of Pakhtoon community , he said, 16,678 cards are blocked in Sindh, 13,951 in Punjab, 44,231 in KP, 2,526 in Islamabad, 10 in GB, 6,824, in Fata, 18,287 in Balochistan and 486 in AJK and 266 overseas Pakistani.

He said the cabinet at its meeting on Thursday discussed the issue of these blocked CNICs and a policy has been framed to address it at the earliest.

He said the cabinet in its meeting discussed the issue of these blocked CNICs and a policy has been framed to address it at the earliest.