Alleged rigging: Khattak may head parliamentary body

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak is likely to head the parliamentary committee probing the allegations of rigging the general elections.

A consultation meeting of the treasury and opposition benches held here, with the chair of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday, in principal, reached understanding to turn the Special Committee of the National Assembly to probe the allegations of rigging the general elections into Parliamentary Committee with including members from the Senate in the committee.

The opposition in the National Assembly has finalised its 10 names for the Special Committee of the National Assembly to probe the allegations of rigging the in the General Elections 2018.

The opposition proposed the names of Saradar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbassi, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Rana Sanaullah and Ahsan Iqbal from the PML-N; Syed Khursheed Shah, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Syed Naveed Qamar from the PPP; Amir Haider Khan Hoti from the ANP and Maulana Abdul Wasay from the JUI-F.

While the government finalised the name of Defence Minister Pervez Khattak , Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry , Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Mnister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and Aamir Dogar while each member from its coalition partners comprised of BAP, GDA, MQM and BNP would also be taken in the committee.

It is to be mentioned here that it was agreed in the meeting chaired by the National assembly speaker on Thursday with the government and opposition that the Parliamentary Committee to probe the allegations of rigging the General Elections 2018 would be constituted that comprise of 24 members that include two third from the National Assembly and one third from the Senate as per numerical strength of parliamentary parties of both the Houses of Parliament.

It was also agreed that the senate will forward the names as per strength of the parliamentary parties and same procedure be adopted in the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier on Friday. Matters related to Parliament came under discussion. No words have been given about the issues came up for discussion in the meeting but the sources told The News that Speaker Asad Qaisar took the prime minister into confidence about the ambiance in National Assembly where the federal ministers are losing interest in the proceedings of the house. The members belonging to the ruling alliance are also not turning up in the session.

The Speaker highlighted the need for exercise of caution while speaking in the house by the minister. The sources pointed out that the two decided to put off the decision regarding appointment of chairman public accounts committee till second week of next month. The matter will be decided after return of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi from the United States. He will return on October 4.

The opposition has designated its leader Shahbaz Sharif for the slot in accordance with the tradition but some leaders of the PTI have raised objection to the appointment of Shahbaz Sharif. The speaker was of the view that the parliamentary traditions should be followed but Khan while citing opposition from quarters of his party expressed his reservations about the appointment of leader of the opposition.

Speaker Asad Qaisar was of the opinion that working relationship with the opposition must improve and the ministers should be asked to play their role in this regard.