No hurry for IMF deal: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Asad Umar on Friday said Pakistan has no plan to go for an International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) program instantly to get fresh loans.

He said that the bypass of economy is going on and if proves successful, economy would be on track. Umar said the country is currently engaged with the IMF team that is on a visit for review mission.

Review talks with the IMF team are a matter of routine job after completion of the last program, he told media after a meeting with the business community at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.