Karachi Blues take lead in U19 cricket

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Blues managed first innings lead against Lahore Blues in the triangular stage match of the Inter-Region Under-19 Three-Day Tournament at the Mirpur Stadium (AJK) on Friday.
Anas Ilyas (92) helped Karachi reach 321 in response to 270-7 hit by Lahore in the first innings. Lahore Blues reached 76-2 in the second innings when stumps were drawn for the second day.
Lahore enjoy 25 runs lead with eight of second innings wickets and a day to spare.
Scores in brief: At Mirpur Stadium: Lahore Region Blues 270-7 in 83 overs (Uzair Nasir 79 not out, Ibtisam-ul-Haq 53, Zain bin Farooq 56; Nadir Shah 6-85) and 76-2 in 16 overs (Taqi Bilgrami 40 not out). Karachi Region Blues 321 all out in 82 overs (Anas Ilyas 92, Obais Ullah 72; Bilal Khan 3-106, Fahad Munir 2-24, Usama Tariq 2-75).
