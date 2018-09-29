Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Sports

AFP
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Steyn gets World Cup bid under way

KIMBERLEY, South Africa: Veteran fast bowler Dale Steyn’s challenge for a place in South Africa’s 2019 Cricket World Cup squad gets under way with a three-match One-Day International series against Zimbabwe, starting at the Diamond Oval on Sunday.

Steyn, 35, has not played in ODIs since October 2016. He has been plagued by injuries but is fresh from a stint with English county Hampshire, taking 20 wickets in five first-class matches.

“It was good to go over and play there, be on the park consistently,” he said.

His ability to stay fit is a key factor for coach Ottis Gibson. “Once Dale is fit, to me he’s still one of the best two bowlers in the country. He’s gone away and proven his fitness, so we’ll see how he goes in the next couple of games,” said Gibson.

Steyn said he was ready to compete for his place. “Having played my last game only two weeks ago for Hampshire I feel like I’m going, I’m flying. But white-ball is a whole new challenge. I’ve been playing red-ball in the UK.”

Gibson said the series against Zimbabwe and three matches in Australia in October and November would

be crucial for players trying

to stake a claim for the

World Cup in England.

He said the selectors would be looking to pick a probable World Cup squad for home series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka early next year.

“There will be less and less opportunities going forward, so you have to make every opportunity you get count,” said Gibson.

With captain Faf du Plessis and leading batsman Hashim Amla injured, and likely first-choice players David Miller and Quinton de Kock rested, fringe one-day batsmen such as Dean Elgar, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Khaya Zondo and uncapped Christiaan Jonker will want to cash in against modest opposition.

The Zimbabweans found themselves in the cricketing wilderness when they failed to advance from a World Cup qualifying tournament in their own country in March.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!