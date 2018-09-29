Amjid named chef-de-mission for Youth Olympics

ISLAMABAD: Amjid Amin Butt has been named as chef-de-mission and weightlifting manager for the Third Summer Youth Olympic Games, which will be held in Buenos Aires (Argentina) from October 6-18.

Pakistan contingent comprises three athletes and three officials for the Games. For the first time Pakistan hockey team has failed to qualify for the Youth Games. Pakistan have been awarded the universality places with one athlete each in shooting, weightlifting and wrestling. One young change maker is also part of the contingent. Other members of the small squad are Farhan Amjad (weightlifting), Nubaira Babur (shooting), Muhammad Idrees (shooting manager), Inayat Ullah (wrestling), Muhammad Arshad Sattar (wrestling manager) and Syed Aaqib Sherazi (young change maker).