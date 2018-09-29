Sat September 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Shan to open for Pakistan A

DUBAI: Opening batsman Shan Masood remains on the selectors’ radar despite getting overlooked for the forthcoming two-Test series against Australia.

The 28-year-old Shan was in Pakistan’s preliminary squad for the Test series but failed to earn the selectors’ nod, which instead opted for the duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman along with Test regular Azhar Ali in the Pakistani line-up.

However, the selectors decided to make Shan a last-minute inclusion for Pakistan ‘A’ team’s four-day practice match against the visiting Australians.

Tauseef Ahmed, a member of the national selection committee, told ‘The News’ here on Friday that Shan would be playing in the four-day game which begins here at the ICC Academy from Saturday (today).

“He (Shan) wasn’t chosen for the Test series but he is very much on the selectors’ radar,” said Tauseef, a former Test spinner.

“He is a talented batsman and we wanted to give him an opportunity to bat against

the Australians which is why he was included in the line-

up for the four-day game,”

he added.

Tauseef, who is currently serving as Pakistan ‘A’ team’s manager, stressed that the national selectors are focusing on the country’s second string players in order to prepare them for national duty.

“The idea is to give our second string players maximum exposure so that they are ready whenever they are needed for national duty,” he said.

Tauseef said that matches against international team like the one Pakistan ‘A’ will be playing against the visiting Australians were perfect opportunities for second string players, many of whom are knocking at the doors of international cricket.”

“We have this match against the Australians. Then these boys would be playing against New Zealand and the England Lions.

“These are perfect opportunities to provide them with international experience and exposure.

“Then we are also trying to line up away matches other than UAE, which is our home ground. It would be good for these players to go and play in England and Australia.

“The thing is to excel at the international level; you should know how to tackle pressure situations. You can only do that if you have the necessary experience,” he said.

