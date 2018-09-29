Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Sports

AFP
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kontaveit, Sabalenka reach final

WUHAN, China: Wang Qiang’s dream run in the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in China ended in heartbreak on Friday as she retired injured from her semi-final with Anett Kontaveit, while Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the final with an emphatic win over Ashleigh Barty.

Wang, China’s new great tennis hope, had to stop with Estonia’s Kontaveit leading 6-2, 2-1, while the hard-hitting Sabalenka beat Barty 7-6 (7/2), 6-4.

Top-ranked in China, Wang had already made history by becoming the first local player to reach the Wuhan Open quarter-finals. Her march to the last four included an upset of world number seven Karolina Pliskova.

The 34th-ranked Wang won the first two games of the match to the delight of the home fans, but the clinical Kontaveit won the next six in a row to take the first set.

Wang was moving gingerly as the first set ended, and appeared to hold back tears as the crowd cheered her every point.

With just three games played in the second set, she signalled to the umpire that she could no longer continue.

“I wanted to hold on, game after game, hoping for a miracle,” Wang said. “But my body did not give me that miracle.”

Her exit means the first final of 2018 for the 22-year-old Kontaveit, who will be looking to win her second WTA title.

“I’m so sorry that it had to end this way and I feel so bad for (Wang),” said the Estonian, currently 27th in the WTA rankings and aiming to finish 2018 strongly.

“From the beginning of the season, the goal has been top 20,” she said.

Winning the Wuhan Open on Saturday could help achieve that, with the tournament victor receiving 900 ranking points.

Sabalenka, one of the tournament’s most impressive players, stands in Kontaveit’s way.

The Belarusian, ranked 20th in the world, made a shaky start in her semi-final against Australia’s Barty, trailing the first set 5-3 at one stage.

But she soon found her groove and came roaring back to take the set on a tie-breaker.

Sabalenka, looking for the second WTA title of her career after clinching the Connecticut Open in August, grew even stronger in the second set as her aggressive and accurate shots often left the 17th-ranked Barty flat-footed.

She blamed nerves for her wobbly start against the in-form Barty, who had thrashed Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber on her way to the semis.

“I didn’t really feel my serve and she was serving well. I actually didn’t know what do on the court,” said the 20-year-old Sabalenka after becoming the youngest Wuhan Open finalist.

“And then there was nothing to lose, when she was leading 5-3 (in the first set), and I started to play well.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!