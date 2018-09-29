UNHRC FORUM: Lower Dir girl invited as panelist

TIMERGARA: Noreena Shams, a 21-year-old young woman athlete from Lower Dir district, has been invited to participate as a panelist in the United Nations Human Rights Council forum to be held in Geneva from October 1-3.

She told ‘The News’ that the social forum would focus on possibilities of using sports and Olympic ideals to promote human rights and to strengthen universal respect by fighting racism, promoting gender equality, highlighting challenges imposed by war and extreme poverty.

Hailing from a conservative society of Lower Dir, Noreena is an international squash player ranked 127th in the world.

“This is an honour for me that I represented my country at the international level in the United States, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia and UK,” Noreena said.

She also has the honour of being the first ever sportswoman from all over Malakand Division to represent Pakistan in the field of sports.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has included Noreena in the list of 50 influential and inspirational women figures of Pakistan.

Noreena, who was a cricketer and cyclist, has made her way to the current position through the path of discrimination, harassment, inequality and a male dominant society with rigidity as its identity.

As a kid Noreena had to hide her gender to avoid discrimination and harassment, but as a young lady she has become a role model for those girls who aspire for a career as sportswomen but are denied their rights by the society.

“I am a fierce critic of discrimination on the basis of gender, sexual harassment and inequality against women, especially in the field of sports”, Noreena said.

She added that she wants to work for elimination of gender discrimination from the Pakistani society as Pakistan was ranked 143rd out of 144 regarding gender gap.

“I am happy and feel proud to represent my country at a UN forum on human rights and sports,” Noreena said.