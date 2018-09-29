Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

National

BR
Bureau report
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Police claim downward trend in crime in KP

PESHAWAR: During the current year, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has witnessed a decrease in the incidents of terrorism and other crimes compared to the corresponding period in the last year.

According to the statistics released by the Central Police Office on Friday, 54 incidents of terrorism took place during the first nine months of the current year compared to 64 incidents during the same period last year, showing 16 per cent decrease.

Besides, 10 incidents of kidnapping for ransom took place during the current year compared to 14 in 2017 with a 29 per cent decrease.

A total of 739 theft and 37 extortion cases occurred during the current year compared to 760 theft and 57 extortion cases in the corresponding year.

As per the report, 108 attacks on police happened during the current year compared to 148 attacks during the same period last year which are 27 per cent less.

Similarly, a downward trend in the attacks on other government officials was reported in the report.

This year 50 incidents of such nature took place compared to 60 attacks during the last year and thus 17 per cent decrease has been noted.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!