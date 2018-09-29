EPI technicians get bikes

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has given away 88 motorcycles to the technicians of Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) to ensure vaccination of children in remote parts of the district.“We want cent per cent vaccination coverage for children of remote parts of the district; this is why, 88 technicians out of a total 143 have been provided with motorbikes,” Dr Shahzad Ali, District Health Officer, told a ceremony here on Friday.Member Provincial Assembly Nawabzada Farid and Superintendent of Immunisation EPI programme Tariq Hussain were also present on the occasion.