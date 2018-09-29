Concern over economic crisis

LAHORE: Tanzim Islami Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed Friday expressed concerns over reports about looming economic crisis in the country and said the real success of PTI government would be to make country’s economy self-sufficient.”

He said Pakistan could never become a sovereign welfare state without enforcing the Islamic system evolved by Islamic State of Madinah. He said only Islamic system could take the country of the yoke of capitalism and turn it into a truly welfare state. He termed the joining of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in CPEC as partner and its bailout package to Pakistan, a good start.