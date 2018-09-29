Sat September 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Alcohol kills over 3m people each year

ISLAMABADL More than 3 million people died as a result of harmful use of alcohol in 2016, states the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) ‘Global Status Report on Alcohol and Health 2018,’ released on Friday.

The figure represents 1 in 20 deaths; more than three-quarters being among men.The report, which presents a comprehensive picture of alcohol consumption and the disease burden attributable to alcohol worldwide, informs that of all deaths attributable to alcohol, 28% were due to injuries, such as those from traffic crashes, self-harm and interpersonal violence; 21% due to digestive disorders; 19% due to cardiovascular diseases, and the remainder due to infectious diseases, cancers, mental disorders and other health conditions. Despite some positive global trends in the prevalence of heavy episodic drinking and number of alcohol-related deaths since 2010, the overall burden of disease and injuries caused by the harmful use of alcohol is unacceptably high, particularly in the European Region and the Region of Americas. Globally an estimated 237 million men and 46 million women suffer from alcohol-use disorders with the highest prevalence among men and women in the European region (14.8% and 3.5%) and the Region of Americas (11.5% and 5.1%). Alcohol-use disorders are more common in high-income countries. With an estimated 2.3 billion people drinking alcohol, current trends point to an expected increase in global alcohol per capita consumption in the next 10 years.

