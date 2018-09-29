Nowshera to be made model Cantonment

NOWSHERA: Station Commander Brigadier Nazar Hussain Khan said on Thursday that renovation work had been underway to make the Nowshera Cantonment a model cantonment. Speaking at a meeting with the delegation of traders union at his office, he said a total of Rs21 million would be spent on the project which would cover both Cantt and City areas. “In the first phase roads will be widened and carpeted from ECL bridge to Hakeemabad and in the second phase installation of street lights and decoration of central medium will be done along Hakeemabad GT road including various markets of Saddar, Cavalry road, etc,” he said, adding, in the third phase, the district would be embroidered with beautiful modern art and architecture. The official said that Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak had accomplished his promise by approving Rs110 million development funds from annual development programme to be spent on beautification of Cantonment and City areas of the district.