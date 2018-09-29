Dialogue, better interactions among world leaders key to peace

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at an International Islamic University seminar have declared dialogue and better interactions among world leaders imperative for global peace and said religious bias and racism should be discouraged for promoting peace.

The event titled ‘Efforts of Kazakhstan and Pakistan for promotion of global peace through Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions' was organised by the IIU Islamic Research Institute here on Friday. Kazakhstan Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov called for tolerance and partnership to fight against the leading challenges such as terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“World is in dire need of forums that facilitate genuine dialogue on global peace,” he said. He further said we should step up efforts to overcome hatred, prejudice, stereotypes and bias.

The ambassador said the world leaders and religious scholars were going to discuss the topic 'religious leaders for the safe world' in a special session in Astana on October 11 and 12. He also highlighted the importance and efforts of congress of leaders through its secretariat. IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh called upon religious scholars of the Muslim world to devise a comprehensive policy to disseminate Islam’s message of peace.