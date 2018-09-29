Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Dialogue, better interactions among world leaders key to peace

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at an International Islamic University seminar have declared dialogue and better interactions among world leaders imperative for global peace and said religious bias and racism should be discouraged for promoting peace.

The event titled ‘Efforts of Kazakhstan and Pakistan for promotion of global peace through Congress of leaders of world and traditional religions' was organised by the IIU Islamic Research Institute here on Friday. Kazakhstan Ambassador Barlybay Sadykov called for tolerance and partnership to fight against the leading challenges such as terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“World is in dire need of forums that facilitate genuine dialogue on global peace,” he said. He further said we should step up efforts to overcome hatred, prejudice, stereotypes and bias.

The ambassador said the world leaders and religious scholars were going to discuss the topic 'religious leaders for the safe world' in a special session in Astana on October 11 and 12. He also highlighted the importance and efforts of congress of leaders through its secretariat. IIU President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh called upon religious scholars of the Muslim world to devise a comprehensive policy to disseminate Islam’s message of peace.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!