Govt striving to mainstream seminaries: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making concerted efforts to bring seminaries into the mainstream.

He was talking to a delegation of Ulema led by Syed Nisarullah Bacha, administrator of Darul Uloom Haqqania Azakhel. Pervez Khattak said that the decisions about mainstreaming religious seminaries would be made in consultation with Wafaqul Madaris and Ulema belonging to all schools of thought. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan respected seminaries as these were citadels of Islam and had played a great role in spreading Islam in the Indian subcontinent. The defence minister said nobody could undermine seminaries. He said that according to a rough estimate, four to five million students were receiving religious education at the seminaries.