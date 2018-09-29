Man shot dead on resistance

GUJRANWALA: A man was shot dead on offering resistance during a dacoity incident here in Dhulley police precincts here on Friday.

Reportedly, Hanif and Usman were present in their fruit shop at Aziz Cross Bypass when two armed men entered the shop and snatched cash from them. When Hanif showed resistance, the robbers shot him dead. Usman sustained injury.