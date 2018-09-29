Rangers apprehend two ‘Lyari gangsters’

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers have arrested seven suspects, including members of a gang based in Lyari, during targeted operations in the city.

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the paramilitary force carried out a targeted raid in the Malir City area and arrested two suspects identified as Azeem alias Mama and Saddam alias Sapna. They are allegedly associated with the Lyari gang war and were running a drug den in the area.

The Rangers along with the local police also raided a location in Gabol Town and arrested two suspected criminals, Mohammad Rahim alias Chooto and Mohammad Hassan alias Husnain. They are allegedly involved in multiple cases of street crime.

During raids carried out in the Khokharapar and Malir areas, the Rangers apprehended three suspected dacoits. They were identified as Mohammad Rehan alias Dabo, Owais alias Chetan and Khadim Hussain.

The paramilitary force also claimed to have recovered arms, looted items and narcotics from the suspects’ possession. The arrested men were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings. Further investigations are under way.