JI for trial of all named in Panama Papers

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq Friday claimed that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government had not allocated a single penny for dams.

He said Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan assemblies had rejected construction of Kalabagh Dam through resolutions. There is a consensus on the construction of Bhasha Dam which should be constructed on priority basis. Addressing a press conference here, he expressed complete disappointment over the biased process of accountability, saying 436 persons were listed in the Panama Papers but only Mian Nawaz Sharif was trialed while the remaining 435 corrupt people were yet not convicted.

Neither these 435 corrupt men were called for hearing nor they were issued notices to appear before the courts. He said those shifted the country’s wealth abroad were still at large. Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq said the files of 150 mega corruption scandals were waiting to be processed for action in the NAB. The NAB bosses must open files of 150 mega corruption cases for fair trial.

He urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan for taking action against the remaining corrupt persons of Panama Papers and trial of 150 mega corruption cases. He said the PTI had promised, in its manifesto, creating the south Punjab province in 100 days and now is the time to fulfill this promise because the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party had already developed consensus over the creation of south Punjab province.

He said former president Sardar Farooq Leghari, former premier Yusuf Raza Gilani and a number of chief ministers, governors, speakers and ministers had been inducted from south Punjab but the backwardness of the area could not be removed. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Osman Buzdar also belongs to the remote area of Taunsa Sharif and he must play his role for elimination of backwardness from the region. He said the JI was supporting creation of southern Punjab province. “JI ex-parliamentary leader Dr Wasim Akhtar played aggressive role for creation of south Punjab and Bahawalpur provinces in Punjab Assembly.

In the past, the JI had moved resolutions in the Punjab Assembly for the purpose. The PTI has the golden opportunity and majority of members in national as well as Punjab Assembly to create both the provinces,” he added.