National Savings employee arrested

LAHORE: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday registered a case against an assistant national saving officer, National Savings, DHA Branch, on charges of embezzling millions of rupees. A case has been registered on the complaint of Lahore regional director of National Savings. According to FIA, accused Muhammad Raees Malik, assistant national saving officer, is involved in embezzlement of millions of rupees and he has also deposited 50 million in cash and saving certificates worth 50 million during initial probe by the department. FIA has arrested the accused. He will be presented before a court of law on Saturday (today) to seek his physical remand.