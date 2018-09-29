Sat September 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

90 spots under cams for e-challan

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Chief Operation Officer Akbar Nasir Khan addressed a congregation of journalists at the authority's headquarters at Qurban Lines.

The press conference focused the PSCA-City Traffic Police Lahore’s (CTPL's) initiative of electronic challan. The PSCA chief operation officer (COO) said the initiative was in total compliance to Motor Vehicle Ordinance and Regulation and its predefined penalty grid. Around 90 locations in Lahore are being screened by PSCA cams for traffic violations recorded automatically by the system later to be examined and validated manually by PSCA's Electronic Ticketing Centre (ETC), he added.

He said daily around 5,000 violations were observed corresponding e-challan. He said by the late night, the mechanism was limited to only main roads with mapped heavy traffic flow. For more information, citizens can call 15 or visit the authority's social media platforms, in addition to informative bits aired on FM 88.6 Radio Safe City.

Comments

