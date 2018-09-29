Transfers

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday issued notifications regarding transfer and posting of following officers. Board of Revenue Secretary Mohammad Ibrahim Junaid has been made Officer on Special Duty and directed to report at S&GAD for further orders. Punjab Mineral Development Secretary Rafia Malhi has been transferred and posted as secretary Board of Revenue, while Malik Sardar Jatial (awaiting posting) has been posted as consultant Ombudsman Punjab. Moreover the Punjab government has canceled transfer order of Lahore Ring Road Authority Director Estate Management Khawaja Mohammad Sohail as Additional Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment.