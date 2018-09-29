Crackdown on wrong parking on Jail Road

LAHORE: City Traffic Police launched a crackdown against wrong parking and encroachments on service lanes of Jail Road on Friday. The SP City monitored the operation. He also held meetings with car dealers and discussed issues of traffic for better flow. He said additional force has been deputed to control one way violation as Jail Road is a model road. Meanwhile, the SP said that only on Mall Road action had been taken against 8,933 bikers on violation of helmet use in four days while overall action was taken against 49,441 bikers in the City during the period.