People stage demo against police

FAISALABAD: Residents of D-Type Colony Friday staged a demonstration against police over misusing their authority. The locals told reporters that police illegally entered the house of Sardar Ahmad and tortured the female family members.
They demanded the CPO order an impartial probe into the incident. Later, the locals ended the protest on the assurance of the higher police officers.
