Sat September 29, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

‘ACE on toes to root out corruption’

GUJRANWALA: Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Hussain Asghar said that the department was working hard

to root out corruption from the society and media should cooperate with them to make Pakistan corruption free.

Talking to The News during his visit to the local Anti-Corruption Establishment office here on Friday, he said all officers of the department had been given special instructions to take solid steps against the corrupt elements across the province and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Earlier, he inspected the performance of Gujranwala office and showed satisfaction over its progress. He said time had arrived to arrest the corrupt big fish.

Two held: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested two government officials red-handed while receiving bribe here on Friday. Chaudhry Khan gave an application to the Anti-Corruption Establishment , alleging that Patwari Naseer was demanding bribe of Rs25,000 from him for correction of property record. Another citizen Fayyaz Hussain, in his application, application that a stenographer of the building department is demanding bribe of Rs5,000 for issuance of NOC to him. The Anti-Corruption Establishment teams raided and held both the officials while receiving bribe from the citizens.

Body found: A dead body was found hanging on a tree here at Ladhewala Warraich on Friday. Reportedly, passersby spotted a body hanging on a tree and informed the police.

