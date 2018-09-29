Scrap dealer killed in Raiwind

LAHORE: A scrap dealer was killed by unidentified car riders in the Raiwind Police Station limits Friday night. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim has been identified as Samiullah. He was on his way on a motorcycle when some criminals riding a car opened firing at him and escaped. As a result, he sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident created panic in the locality. Police reached the crime scene late and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.