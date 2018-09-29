Six major generals get promotion

RAWALPINDI: Just two days before the retirement of five three-star generals, six majors general of Pakistan Army were promoted Friday to the rank of lieutenant-general.

The Army Promotion Board headed by Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa approved the promotions.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the promoted officers are: Maj Gen Nadeem Zaki Manj, Vice Chief of General Staff Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar, ISI DG (Planning) Maj Gen Abdul Aziz, Military Intelligence DG Maj Gen Asim Munir, Maj Gen Syed Muhammad Adnan and Frontier Corps IG Maj Gen Waseem Ashraf. The five three-star generals – Commander Army Strategic Force Command Lt-Gen Mian Hilal Hussain, Military Secretary Lt-Gen Ghayur Mehmood, Commander 11 Corps (Peshawar Corps) Lt-Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, ISI DG Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar and IG (Training and Evaluation) Lt-Gen Hidayatur Rehman are going to retire on October 1 (Monday).

Of the promoted officers, Maj Gen Nadeem and Maj Gen Shaheen are from Armoured Corps (75 PMA Long Course), Maj Gen Abdul Aziz Artillery (75 PMA Long Course), Maj Gen Asim Frontier Force (17 OTS), Maj Gen Adnan Punjab Regiment (76 PMA Long Course) and Maj Gen Waseem Frontier Force (76 PMA Long Course). Maj Gen Adnan also served former presidents retired Gen Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari as ADC and military secretary respectively. It is highly expected that Lt-Gen Asim Munir would be appointed as ISI DG.