Shabbir leads CNS Open

KARACHI: Pakistan No 1 Shabbir Iqbal took a two-shot lead in the second round of the UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship but it was a little-known amateur who stole the limelight with a stunning display here at picturesque Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

Arsalan Shikoh Khan, a 5 handicapper, carded the day’s best score of six-under par 66 to take a two-shot lead in the amateurs’ category of championship.Meanwhile, in the professionals’ category of the Rs5 million championship, battle for supremacy got more thrilling when Hamza Amin carded five-under par 67 to put pressure on leader Shabbir. Islamabad’s Shabbir followed his first round’s 68 with a second round card of 69 that gave him an aggregate of 137 (-7).

Two shots off the pace were the quartet of Hamza Amin, Rofin Shamim, Waheed Baloch and Matloob Ahmed. After a par round of 72 on the opening day, Hamza went for a risk and reward approach as he made six birdies during a stunning performance to catapult himself into title contention.