Amjid named head of Youth Olympics contingent

ISLAMABAD: Amjid Amin Butt has been named as Chef de Mission and weightlifting manager for the 3rd Summer Youth Olympic Games which are scheduled from October 6 to 18 in Buenos Aires (Argentina).

Pakistan contingent comprises three athletes and three officials are to represent Pakistan in the Games.For the first time Pakistan hockey team has failed to qualify for Youth Games. In second edition of the Games, Pakistan hockey earned silver behind Australia. This time around India and Bangladesh have qualified from Asia for Games hockey event.

Contingent: M Idrees (shooting manager)

Nubaira Babur (shooting-to participate in air pistol event. M Arshad Sattar (wrestling manager); Inayat Ullah (wrestling athlete to participate in 65kg weight category); Syed Aaqib Sherazi (Young Change Maker).