Lahore U-19s concede 1st innings lead

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Blues managed first innings lead against Lahore Blues in the National Under-19 Triangular Series match at the Mirpur (AJK) Stadium Friday. Anas Ilyas (92) helped Karachi reach 321 in response to 270 for 7 hit by Lahore in first innings. Lahore Blues reached 76 for 2 in second innings when stumps were drawn for second day.