Sat September 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Colleges, varsities urged to hold sports events every year

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Aamir Jan has directed all the colleges and universities of the province to hold sports championships every year in their institutions; he issued these directions while addressing a meeting of Director Sports of Lahore’s colleges and universities here at National Hockey Stadium on Friday.

DG Sports Punjab Aamir Jan said educational institutions can play a major role for the promotion of sports in province. “It’s need of hour to promote sports environment at college and university level. SBP will collaborate with educational institutions to locate fresh sports talent in the province.” Aamir Jan urged all the colleges and universities of Lahore to hold sports competitions every year in various games so that talented players can get proper opportunity to exhibit their potential in their respective games. Aamir Jan asked all Director Sports to provide sports schedule of their respective institutions to SBP so that a better policy can be designed for promotion of sports culture.

Meanwhile, the grand opening ceremony of Inter-School Age Group Swimming Championship will be held at Punjab Int’l Swimming Complex at 4.00pm on September 29 (today). Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Secretary Sports Ayub Ch and DG SBP Aamir Jan will be guests of honour at the colourful inaugural ceremony.

