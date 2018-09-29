Pakistan moves up in world baseball rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan baseball has reached the best ever ranking by getting to 23rd in the world, said a statement of Pakistan Federation Baseball. (PFB)

The World Baseball-Softball Confederation (WBSC) Friday unveiled the newly updated WBSC Baseball World Rankings, which weigh a country’s National Team performance — from U-12 to Professional.

While talking with media, President Pakistan Federation Baseball Syed Fakhar Ali Shah said this year Pakistan U-12 Baseball Team participated in 10th BFA U-12 Asian Baseball Championship 2018 in Chinese Taipei. The performance of Pakistan U12 Team was good during the competition and they beat Hong Kong and India in group matches. Pakistan Team played bronze medal match against World No. 2 Japan. Pakistan got 4th position in event. This ranking will help Pakistan to qualify for next World Baseball Classic Qualifier. Chairman Pakistan Federation Baseball Shaukat Javed congratulates the Federation and Pakistan Team for the improvement in World Ranking.