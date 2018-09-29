Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018

India beat Bangladesh to lift Asia Cup 2018
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

KRL manage draw against Lahore (W)

LAHORE: KRL managed a draw against Lahore Whites on the fourth and final day of round four match of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Championship here at the LCCA ground on Friday.

Resuming its innings at four for no loss in this pool A match, KRL reached 90 runs in 55 overs that were possibly bowled on the day. Assuming a sure draw, the umpires and the captains agreed to call off the final day and with that Lahore having got the first innings lead earned valuable points.

Scores: Lahore Region Whites first innings 182 all out in 100.1 overs (Afaq Shahid 51, Ali Zaryab 44, Imran Dogar 40, Yasir Ali 5-23, Sameen Gul 2-20, Ali Shafiq 2-63) and 2nd innings 177 all out in 92.3 overs (Ali Rafique 60, Ali Zaryab 23, Sameen Gul 4-31, Yasir Ali 2-24, Saeed Anwar Jr 2-31, Nauman Ali 2-49) KRL first innings 166 all out in 66.5 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 58, Jaahid Ali 26, Usman Arshad 20, M Irfan 5-47, Waqas Ahmed 4-46) and 2nd innings 90-4 in 55 overs (Azeem Ghumman 35, Jaahid Ali 28, Waqas Ahmed 2-21). Result: Match drawn

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Skipper Asif Afridi (6-36) gave a dazzling all round display to wreck Habib Bank (HBL) for 106 giving FATA much needed 233 runs win in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Abbottabad Stadium Friday.

Scores: FATA (M Talha 68, Asad Afridi 52, Khurram Shahzad 6-162, Ammad Butt 2-79, Umer Gul 2-82) and 258-8 dec in 80.2 overs (M Talha 54*, Asif Afridi 43, M Naeem 37, Ammad Butt 4-76, Israr-ul-Haq 4-97) HBL 356 all out in 113 overs (M Waqas 70, Zohaib Khan 73, Salman Afridi 48, M Talha 4-85, Naseer Akram 2-45, Asif Afridi 2-70) and 106 all out in 29.1 overs (Umar Akmal 36, Asif Afridi 6-36, Manzoor Khan 2-20, M Talha 2-39). Result: FATA Region won by 233 runs

Scores of other matches: At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: ZTBL 223 all out in 89.4 overs (Waqar Salim 43, Anas Mustafa 40, M Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48, Sajjad Hussain 3-69) and 179 all out in 57.1 overs (Haseeb-ur-Rehman 46, Aun Abbas 42, Ahsan Baig 4-44, Ali Usman 3-27)

Multan Region 486-9 del in 154 overs: (Imran Rafiq 148, Khalil Ullah 96, Ali Usman 89, Imran Khan 3-56, Haider Ali 3-113, Usman Ashraf 2-76). Result: Multan Region won by an innings & 84 runs.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree

Nana Patekar is still harassing me: Tanushree
Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

PSL trade and retention window now open

PSL trade and retention window now open
Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!