KRL manage draw against Lahore (W)

LAHORE: KRL managed a draw against Lahore Whites on the fourth and final day of round four match of the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Cricket Championship here at the LCCA ground on Friday.

Resuming its innings at four for no loss in this pool A match, KRL reached 90 runs in 55 overs that were possibly bowled on the day. Assuming a sure draw, the umpires and the captains agreed to call off the final day and with that Lahore having got the first innings lead earned valuable points.

Scores: Lahore Region Whites first innings 182 all out in 100.1 overs (Afaq Shahid 51, Ali Zaryab 44, Imran Dogar 40, Yasir Ali 5-23, Sameen Gul 2-20, Ali Shafiq 2-63) and 2nd innings 177 all out in 92.3 overs (Ali Rafique 60, Ali Zaryab 23, Sameen Gul 4-31, Yasir Ali 2-24, Saeed Anwar Jr 2-31, Nauman Ali 2-49) KRL first innings 166 all out in 66.5 overs (Gulraiz Sadaf 58, Jaahid Ali 26, Usman Arshad 20, M Irfan 5-47, Waqas Ahmed 4-46) and 2nd innings 90-4 in 55 overs (Azeem Ghumman 35, Jaahid Ali 28, Waqas Ahmed 2-21). Result: Match drawn

Our Islamabad correspondent adds: Skipper Asif Afridi (6-36) gave a dazzling all round display to wreck Habib Bank (HBL) for 106 giving FATA much needed 233 runs win in the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match at the Abbottabad Stadium Friday.

Scores: FATA (M Talha 68, Asad Afridi 52, Khurram Shahzad 6-162, Ammad Butt 2-79, Umer Gul 2-82) and 258-8 dec in 80.2 overs (M Talha 54*, Asif Afridi 43, M Naeem 37, Ammad Butt 4-76, Israr-ul-Haq 4-97) HBL 356 all out in 113 overs (M Waqas 70, Zohaib Khan 73, Salman Afridi 48, M Talha 4-85, Naseer Akram 2-45, Asif Afridi 2-70) and 106 all out in 29.1 overs (Umar Akmal 36, Asif Afridi 6-36, Manzoor Khan 2-20, M Talha 2-39). Result: FATA Region won by 233 runs

Scores of other matches: At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan: ZTBL 223 all out in 89.4 overs (Waqar Salim 43, Anas Mustafa 40, M Ali Khan 3-46, Ali Usman 3-48, Sajjad Hussain 3-69) and 179 all out in 57.1 overs (Haseeb-ur-Rehman 46, Aun Abbas 42, Ahsan Baig 4-44, Ali Usman 3-27)

Multan Region 486-9 del in 154 overs: (Imran Rafiq 148, Khalil Ullah 96, Ali Usman 89, Imran Khan 3-56, Haider Ali 3-113, Usman Ashraf 2-76). Result: Multan Region won by an innings & 84 runs.