Shan to open for Pakistan ‘A’ against visitors: Pakistan favourite to beat Aussies in UAE

DUBAI: Pakistan are hands down favourites to beat a depleted Australian team in their two-Test series in Dubai and Abu Dhabi next month.

Even back in 2014 – when Australia last came to the UAE for a two-Test series with a full-strength squad – the Pakistanis hammered them for a 2-0 triumph. This time the Australians are without several of their key players including Steve Smith and David Warner.It’s a bleak scenario for Australia but the Pakistanis aren’t taking anything for granted.

They are well aware of the fact that the Australians, now in a rebuilding phase, would be hungry for success. They also know that the Aussies have three spinners including the ‘world class’ Nathan Lyon in their line-up.

That was the reason why one saw Asad Shafiq – one of Pakistan’s key batsmen – opting for an extended stay in the nets here at the ICC Academy on Friday. He was facing local spinners trying to bowl with an ugly, Lyon-type action one after the other.

“He (Asad) is getting ready for Nathan Lyon,” Pakistan ‘A’ manager told me as we watched Asad in action.Later Asad, who will be leading the Pakistan ‘A’ team in their four-day game against the visiting Australians, confirmed that he was preparing for Lyon challenge.

“Look, Lyon is a world class bowler. And they also have two more specialists spinners so it’s good to do your homework,” he told ‘The News’ in an interview. “Then they (Australia) have a world class fast bowler in Mitchell Starc.”

Asad, 32, is happy with his personal form going into the two-Test series which will get underway in Dubai from October 7. “I’ve had a couple of good practice sessions here and this match (against Australia) starting tomorrow will help me further. I’m confident of doing well in the forthcoming series and hope to win matches for my team.” While the Australians would be looking to gain much-needed practice, Asad stressed that his team’s target is to win the match.

Meanwhile Tauseef Ahmed, a member of the national selection committee, told ‘The News’ here on Friday that Shan would be playing as opener in the four-day game which begins here at the ICC Academy from Saturday (today).

“He (Shan) wasn’t chosen for the Test series but he is very much on the selectors’ radar,” said Tauseef, a former Test spinner. “He is a talented batsman and we wanted to give him an opportunity to bat against the Australians which is why he was included in the line-up for the four-day game,” he added.