Britain to probe $5.2b ‘rip-off’ of telecoms, financial customers

LONDON: Telecoms and financial services companies face an investigation by Britain’s competition regulator after consumer body Citizens Advice complained that customers who do not switch providers were being “ripped off” .

Such customers were being overcharged 4.1 billion pounds ($5.2 billion) a year, the charity said on Friday and asked the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to tackle this.“The practice of overcharging loyal customers is widespread and Citizens Advice has repeatedly warned that loyal consumers are being ripped off,” its Chief Executive Gillian Guy said. Citizens Advice submitted a so-called super complaint, which the government defines as raising “any feature, or combination of features” of a market for goods or services which “appears to be significantly harming the interests of consumers”.

The CMA said it would consider the concerns raised and what should be done about them. This will include engagement with relevant regulators such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Ofcom. It will publish a response within 90 days. The competition regulator said possible outcomes include recommendations to change legislation, action by sectoral regulators and competition or consumer enforcement action.