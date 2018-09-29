Pompeo brings together feuding Saudi, Qatari FMs

NEW YORK: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo brought the foreign ministers from feuding Gulf powerhouses Saudi Arabia and Qatar together under the same roof Friday as he hosted a meeting of Washington’s Arab allies.

“We all have a shared interest in a wide range of security issues — defeating ISIS, Al-Qaeda, other terrorist groups, bringing peace and stability in Syria,” he said at the meeting with counterparts from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) along with Egypt and Jordan.

And in a statement issued after the meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing UN General Assembly, the State Department said “all participants agreed on the need to confront threats from Iran directed at the region and the United States.”

The statement also referred to the goal of forging greater cooperation in the Middle East “anchored by a united GCC” which could “advance prosperity, security and stability in the region.”