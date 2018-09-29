Hungary PM hails ‘icon’ Trump’s isolationist UN speech

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed Friday US President Donald Trump’s isolationist speech at the United Nations as marking a welcome end to American interference in other countries’ affairs.

In a robust address to the UN General Assembly, Trump denounced Tuesday a “globalist” view of the world, and signalled his commitment to following an “America First” foreign policy.“In the last few decades the US took on some kind of role of making the world better that in fact was contrary to American interests, that’s what President Trump spoke about,” Orban said on Hungarian public radio.

The leader of the world’s most powerful country had now “declared the end of that policy,” according to the Hungarian premier, one of Trump’s biggest supporters in Europe.Under previous administrations, the “US thought it knows what is good, moral, just, and how the world should be, but we felt that... it wanted to impose its will on the whole world, for example on Hungary too,” Orban said. Trump’s approach means the US can now be viewed differently, the prime minister added.